Anahat emerges as runner-up at U-19 British Junior Open squash games

The Delhi player had a breakout year in 2025, reaching her highest world ranking of 28 in just her second season on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour and defeating two top-20 players. Recently, the top seed and world No. 29 narrowly defeated former world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa 11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-8 in the final of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4 at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.