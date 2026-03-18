Indore sees growing public health campaign on anaemia awareness

PNN, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18: In a major advancement in preventive healthcare, Indore has witnessed the rise of anaemia awareness as a dynamic grassroots public health movement. Spearheaded by renowned homeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, the Anaemia Awareness Rath Campaign (2026) has successfully reached more than 20 lakh (2 million) people, emerging as one of the largest community-driven health initiatives in the region.

Dr. Dwivedi, Director & CEO of Advanced Homoeo Health Center & Homoeopathic Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore, and actively associated with Sansad Seva Prakalp Indore, Monthly health magazine Sehat Evam Surat, AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation, and Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research & Welfare Society,indore has transformed anaemia awareness into a large-scale social mission focused on prevention, education, and community participation.