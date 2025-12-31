Anil Triguniyat expresses condolences on demise of Khaleda Zia

Gurugram: Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on Tuesday expressed condolences on the passing of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, calling it the end of an era. He spoke about how Bangladesh would now see an era of new leadership and it remains to be seen how things play out with the elections slated for February next year.



Speaking to ANI, Triguniyat said, "I convey our condolences to the people of Bangladesh, her family, and the BNP party. An era is over now; we call it the 'Battle of Begum' is over... This means that you will have a new era of leadership in Bangladesh, which will be mostly male-dominated... Now Tariq Rahman will take over as chairman. This will also provide certain sympathy among the Bangladeshi people for the BNP."



Speaking about the present situation in Bangladesh, he said, "Currently, the situation is very complicated in Bangladesh. If the elections are held as planned, we are looking at a very difficult scenario... Because the new younger generation, especially the youth leaders, don't want the old parties to continue. But they don't have the kind of structure that is needed to provide an alternative... We'll have to see how it all plays out..."

Begum Khaleda Zia died in early Tuesday at the age of 80, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.