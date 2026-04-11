An ancient Jain temple in Thiruparuttikunram

There are two Jain temples in Thiruparuttikunram. The bigger temple enshrines Vardhamana Mahavira, the twenty-fourth Tirthankara. This temple is a treasure-trove of ancient architecture, iconography, and epigraphy. The Vardhamana temple, also called the Trailokyanatha temple, is a large one in which images of many Jain Tirthankaras are worshipped. It dates back to the Pallava times, though vestiges of Pallava architecture or sculpture are not seen today. It was enlarged in the subsequent Chola and Vijayanagara epochs.

The main deity Vardhamana, is worshipped in the principal sanctum which is apsidal shaped. On either side of this sanctum are two more shrines dedicated to Pushpadanta, the ninth Tirthankara and Dharmadevi, also known as Ambika, the Yakshi of Neminatha, the twenty-second Tirthankara. The sanctum of Pushpadanta is also apsidal in shape, but smaller than the main shrine for Vardhamana. The shrine of Dharmadevi is small in size and square in design.