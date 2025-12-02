An 18-year-old college student hurt in chemical attack near Warangal

HANAMKONDA: Unidentified persons on a two-wheeler hurled a chemical at an 18-year-old BSc Nursing student at Kadipikonda village on Monday evening, leaving the girl with burn injuries on her leg.

The attack occurred around 8.30 pm on the outskirts of the village under Madikonda police limits. Locals, who heard her screams, rushed to the spot and found the girl writhing in pain near her two-wheeler. They alerted the police.

The victim was returning home from college when the attackers, using the cover of darkness, threw a bottle containing the chemical at her and sped away.

Madikonda Inspector P Kishan and his team reached the location and recovered an empty bottle. The girl was taken to MGM Hospital, Warangal, where Resident Medical Officer Dr M Ashwin Kumar said her condition was stable and the burns appeared superficial. “It does not seem to be a deep burn. She is under observation,” he said.

Inspector Kishan said the police informed her family and are examining CCTV footage. Officers asked the girl whether she had noticed anyone following her, and she told them she had not observed anything unusual. “We registered a case and are investigating,” he said.