Hostel food quality sparks protest at AMU Women’s College

Aligarh: Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a protest on Monday against alleged poor-quality food being served at the college hostel.



Speaking to ANI, a student said the protest was being held over allegations that insects, plastic, hair, glass, nails and stones had been found in food served at the college hostel.

"A protest is being held over the issue of insects, plastic, hair, glass, nails and stones being found in food served in the college hostel. No one is taking responsibility for this. Students have stopped eating at the hostel," the student said.



The student said insects, plastic, glass and hair had allegedly been found in the hostel food and that students were distressed over the issue.

"They aren't even eating the food, and some have fallen ill. Students from all years- first, second, and others are protesting," she said.