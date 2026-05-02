Faculty harassment by students raises concern at AMU

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers' Association (AMUTA) on Friday expressed concern over what it called a "growing sense of insecurity" among faculty members due to incidents of rowdy behaviour and intimidation by a section of students on campus.
In a strongly worded statement, AMUTA secretary Ashraf Mateen alleged that recent incidents at the university's Women's College, including the alleged harassment of female teaching staff by male students over attendance-related issues, point to a "serious systemic failure".
Mateen said there is increasing concern among teachers over some reported incidents of "misbehaviour towards female students" by unruly elements within the student body.
He further claimed that the situation has caused distress among faculty, with reports suggesting that "some members of the teaching community" are allegedly "hobnobbing with disruptive elements" and colluding with such groups.
The association urged the university authorities to take a firm stand against "unruly sections" on campus and act promptly before the situation deteriorates further.
When contacted regarding the allegations, a senior university official said all issues raised by AMUTA are being actively addressed by the authorities.
AMU Proctor Naved Khan told PTI that seven students involved in two separate incidents flagged by the teachers have already been suspended in the past few days.
A complaint by a woman teacher alleging that a faculty member was "hobnobbing with unruly elements" is also being examined and will be addressed by the competent authority, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.