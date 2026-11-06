AMU students' union polls: Nashra Naim becomes first woman vice-president, Noman Ashraf elected president

Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the students' union of Aligarh Muslim University. She secured 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who polled 5,818 votes, according to the result details.

BTech student Mohammad Hamdan was elected honorary secretary, completing the results of the three key office-bearer positions.

Noman Ashraf, a research scholar in the Department of History, secured 7,797 votes to win the presidential election. He defeated his nearest rival, Mohammad Intikhab, by a margin of 4,121 votes.