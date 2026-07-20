AMU students take out march against Jauhar University demolition order, write to Murmu

Aligarh (PTI): A group of students on Sunday took out a march on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in protest against the proposed demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
The protestors handed over a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to a university official seeking her intervention against the state action.
The Rampur Development Authority has ordered the demolition of 38 of the university's 40 buildings, saying they were constructed without approval.
The university has challenged the action, maintaining that the structures were built when the area was outside the authority's jurisdiction.
The memorandum termed the state's move a targeted attack on the fundamental right of students, especially those belonging to marginalised sections of society.
The students also expressed solidarity with Sonam Wanchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over 20 days, in protest against irregularities in NEET.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.