AMU announces student union polls for November 5, replaces proctor

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has announced student union elections for November 5, 2026, following a 20-day protest by students demanding the restoration of the union and the removal of the university’s proctor.

The decision followed a meeting between student representatives and Vice-Chancellor Naima Khatoon late on October 8, during which both sides reached an agreement on the protesters’ demands, Careers360 reported. The university registrar issued the election notification on October 9.

Alongside announcing the polls, the university administration replaced proctor Mohammad Naved Khan with Mohammad Nafees Ahmed Ansari, a professor in the Department of Political Science. According to an office memorandum issued on October 9, Ansari’s appointment takes immediate effect. He will serve for two years or until further orders, whichever comes first, while continuing his academic responsibilities, according to Careers360.