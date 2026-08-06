Maharashtra CM's wife vows to push for government medical college in Ashti, Beed district

Beed, Maharashtra (PTI): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, promised on Wednesday to pursue the demand for a government medical college at Ashti in Beed district.
She was speaking as chief guest at a health camp organised by local BJP MLA Suresh Dhas to mark the chief minister's birthday which falls on July 22.
"Suresh Dhas's demand for a government medical college in Ashti is completely justified, and I will make every effort to ensure it is granted," she said.
Dhas said on this occasion that sugarcane cutters and migrant labourers living in Ashti urgently require state-of-the-art medical facilities, and a government medical college-cum-hospital will benefit thousands of impoverished families.
Renowned ophthalmologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Tatyarao Lahane, who attended the health camp, advised parents to keep young children away from mobile phones and urged adults to strictly limit their screen time.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.