Amitabh Bachchan sings non-stop for 32 minutes at the age of 83, delivers a legendary KBC finale moment

Mumbai: With the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati moving towards its season finale, the host of the show and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen singing for over 32 minutes straight.

He sang some of his timeless favourites like “Hori Khele Raghuveera”* from Baghban, “Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali” from Silsila, “Chalat Musafir” from Teesri Kasam, and “Mere Angne Mein” from Laawaris, and also a few special traditional songs.

The rare and moving gesture will further be seen lifting the spirit of the entire studio, further turning the finale into a massive celebration of the show. The moment will be seen unfolding after a specially curated AV is played on the set, capturing the journey, stories, and emotional highs of the season. The film leaves contestants, audiences, and even Mr Bachchan visibly moved and extremely emotional.