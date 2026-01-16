Amitabh Bachchan: Learning never stops, but outsourcing is way forward

“If you are unaware or not qualified to accomplish a given job .. no issue .. you accept it .. then hire it out to experts of choice and get it done .. the job accepted .. hired out .. and done .. rather than NOT take up a job, because you do NOT know it, but take it and get it done through a hiring process .. yes you employ or deploy the talent , at a cost , but better to do that than not accdept the job in the first place because you are not qualified for it ..”