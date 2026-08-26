Amit Shah to lay Medical college foundation stone during Manipur visit

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur in the first week of October, during which he will lay the foundation stone for a medical college and oversee other developmental projects, according to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
During a meeting with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shah also said that the central government will fulfil the wishes of the people of the state.
"Amit Shah will also visit the state in the first week of October this year. During his visit, the Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of Senapati Medical College and oversee other developmental projects of the state," the Chief Minister's Secretariat said in a statement.
The state cabinet recently decided to set up a medical college in Senapati district, predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.
Shah also gave a patient hearing to all the issues related to the state raised by Singh, the statement said.
"The Union home minister then informed the Manipur chief minister that the central government will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur," it said.
Shah also lauded the state government for its success in resuming the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service and ensuring free movement on the National Highway 2.
The bus service and free movement of traffic along the national highways had been affected intermittently due to blockades imposed by various ethnic groups to press for their demands.
At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since May 2023 due to ethnic violence between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis who live in the hill districts of Manipur.
Following continued ethic clashes and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state was placed under President's Rule on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later, on February 4, and Y Khemchand Singh became the CM.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.