Amit Shah to attend 115th anniversary of Veer Savarkar's 'Sagara Pran Talamal' in Andaman

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that he will participate in an event being organised on Friday at Shri Vijaypuram in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to mark the 115th anniversary of Savarkar's iconic patriotic song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', written by him in memory of the motherland.

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar Ji was among those rare revolutionaries who advanced the freedom struggle in parallel, both materially and ideologically. On the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the immortal song 'Sagara Praan Talamala' written by him in memory of the motherland, I am eager to participate in the event organised tomorrow in Shri Vijaypuram (Andaman and Nicobar) and pay homage to his memory.