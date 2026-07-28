Karnataka minister seeks Amit Shah's apology over police action on NEET protesters



"Our demand is very clear: the Home Minister must come to the House and make a statement. The voice of the students, which is being raised through the Opposition, must be heard. But the government is not listening. That is why Parliament could not function again," he said.

Khera further alleged that reports of police brutality against students were emerging from Bihar, West Bengal and other states, and said the Home Minister should "come to the House, make a statement, apologise, and clarify who will take responsibility."

Meanwhile, the deadlock over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is expected to end on Tuesday, with all major political parties agreeing to hold a discussion on the legislation in the Lok Sabha.