"Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun"? Oppn protests in Parliament complex against police action on students



Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge backed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's demand for accountability, alleging that the BJP was responsible for a "lethal attack" on the youth.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Pellet gun fire was used against our youth, against our students. Either this happened with the authorisation of Home Minister Amit Shah, or it happened without his top-down direction. Both scenarios reflect the irresponsibility of the Home Minister or the Prime Minister. The BJP is guilty of launching a lethal attack on the youth--this is the truth."