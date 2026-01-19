Amit Shah commends NDRF, calls it a ‘Pillar of Trust’ in disasters

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) Raising Day.



In a post on X, Shah underscored their significant role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a "disaster-resilient India" and described them as "the pillar of trust, the nation relies on during calamities."



He further paid tribute to the "martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others", sharing images of the personnel engaged in relief operations.