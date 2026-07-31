Amit Shah hails passage of anti-paper leak bill, says it will protect students' future

New Delhi, India (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, passed by Parliament on Thursday will emerge as the strongest deterrent against crimes that threaten the aspirations of the country's youth by diluting the credibility of the public examination system.
In a message posted on X, Shah said, "The Modi government today set a significant milestone in securing the future of our students by passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament."
He said the new law will emerge as the strongest deterrent against crimes that threaten the aspirations of the country's youth by diluting the credibility of the public examination system.
"By laying down the harshest provisions to punish anyone who attempts to tamper with the fairness of the merit-based framework, the new law will ensure that our youth fulfil the dreams they have envisioned for themselves," he said.
The Bill was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc.
The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Wednesday.
According to the Bill, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in examinations will face jail terms ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
For organised crimes, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of not less than Rs 10 crore.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.