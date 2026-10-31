ISRO's NVS-03 launch marks boost for NavIC, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite, saying the mission would further expand the capabilities of NavIC and enhance navigation benefits for people.



In a post on X, Amit Shah described the launch as a new milestone for India and said it would further expand the capabilities of the country's indigenous navigation system, NavIC.

"Congratulations to our geniuses at ISRO on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03!

"India's new milestone in the skies, the new launch will further expand the capabilities of NavIC and enhance the benefits of navigation for our people. It is another example of Modi Ji's vision of harnessing the power of science for empowering citizens," Shah wrote.



Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also congratulated the scientists, engineers and staff of ISRO on the successful launch of the navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket.