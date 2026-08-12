Amit Shah challenges Opposition to seek debate on student protests in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday challenged the Opposition to submit a formal request to the Lok Sabha Speaker for a debate on the protests by students over the NEET issue, saying he would remain present throughout the discussion and respond to all questions.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, Shah said the government was ready for a discussion from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon and had nothing to hide. He left it to the Opposition to decide whether it wanted to participate in the debate or continue disrupting Parliament.