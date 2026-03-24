Amid West Asia tensions, Jaishankar engages Iran envoy on conflict and diaspora support

Detailing India's vigorous diplomatic outreach since the outbreak of hostilities, Prime Minister Modi informed the House that he has personally conducted two rounds of telephonic conversations with heads of state of most West Asian nations and that India remains in continuous contact with all Gulf countries, as well as with Iran, Israel, and the United States. The objective, he stated, is the restoration of peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy, and discussions on de-escalation and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have been specifically taken up.