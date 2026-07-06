Mumbai, Thane schools to remain shut amid threat of heavy rains

Mumbai: The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the regions, officials said.
In Mumbai, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert', the decision was taken keeping students' safety in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release on Sunday evening.
Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis.
Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.
Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed at least three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30.
Similar advisories have been issued for educational institutes in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, said officials.
In Lonavala, a hill station in the Sahyadri (Western Ghats) range of the Pune district, the local body has also issued an order, directing schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres to remain closed on Monday.
The decision was taken after the IMD issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the region, said officials.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.