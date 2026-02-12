Amid rising cyber attacks, Kerala government launches SafeTech Campaign for officers

"Knowledge of cybersecurity is important as the government rolls out more digital initiatives. Officers are responsible for the safety of public data," said a senior official.

The urgency of these measures has been underscored by recent attacks.

In April 2024, the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram was crippled by a ransomware strike that disrupted radiation and diagnostic services. Hackers reportedly demanded USD 100 million in cryptocurrency to unlock the data. Health Minister Veena George later informed the Assembly that while eight desktops and four servers were infected, the core servers remained safe.

Similarly, in March 2024, hackers claimed to have breached the police citizen services platform Thuna, leaking sensitive data on the dark web after demanding ransom.

Such incidents highlight the growing sophistication of cyberattacks in the state.