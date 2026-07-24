Amid NEET paper-leak fiasco, Centre shifts higher education secretary to panchayati raj ministry

New Delhi: As protests against the NEET paper "leak" flared up, the Centre on Thursday shifted Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and appointed new officials to top positions in both the school education and higher education departments.

Joshi was also holding the charge of school education secretary after Sanjay Kumar retired from the post on June 30. He was also the acting chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC).