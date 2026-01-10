AMET University holds 15th convocation in Chennai, Sarbananda Sonowal attends as chief guest

Chennai: AMET University, Chennai, a leading institution in maritime and allied higher education, successfully conducted its 15th Convocation Ceremony on Thursday, 8 January 2026, at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, Chennai. The ceremony commenced with a Welcome Address by Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasaagam, Provost, AMET University, who extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour, dignitaries, graduating students, parents, and industry representatives.

This was followed by the Annual Report presentation by Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, outlining the University's academic achievements, research initiatives, industry collaborations, and institutional growth during the past academic year. The Convocation was presided over by Dr. J. Ramachandran, Chancellor, AMET University. The event was graced by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, who delivered the Convocation Address and awarded degrees to the graduating students.