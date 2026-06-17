Ambur govt school students make it to top 1,000 in School Innovation Marathon

TIRUPATTUR: In a remarkable feat, a team of five Class 8 students from Bethlehem Municipal Middle School in Ambur has been featured among the top 1,000 student teams selected under the School Innovation Marathon 2025-26, a national-level competition jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and NITI Aayog.

The competition, which saw the participation of students from government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE schools and private institutions, aims to encourage students to develop innovative solutions for challenges related to technology, social transformation, environmental protection and nation-building, with the vision of a developed India by 2047.