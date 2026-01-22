Ambitions of athletes stumble over shortage of PE teachers in Telangana schools

HYDERABAD: Despite the Telangana government’s emphasis on promoting sports and physical fitness, government schools across the state present a contrasting picture, marked by a severe shortage of Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

Several government high schools catering to Classes 6 to 10 are functioning without PETs, while primary schools from Classes 1 to 5 do not have sanctioned posts at all, raising serious concerns about students’ physical development and sporting opportunities.

Available data show that of the 4,703 government high schools in the state, only 2,890 PETs are currently working, leaving a requirement of 1,810 teachers.