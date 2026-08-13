Ambedkar University welcomes over 1,000 new UG students at orientation programme

New Delhi: Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Thursday welcomed more than 1,000 newly admitted undergraduate students and their parents at its orientation programme for the 2026-27 academic session.
The 'Dikshaarambh 2026' programme was held at the Convention Centre, Bharat Mandapam, and was attended by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, AUD Vice Chancellor Prof Anu Singh Lather, university officials and faculty members, the university said in a statement.
Addressing the gathering, Sood encouraged the new students to use their university years for learning, research, innovation and meaningful engagement with society.
"Do not spend your university years trying to become a perfect version of someone else. Build your own story. Your generation has the tools and resources that previous generations did not have. Use them well, make your parents and teachers proud, make your country proud, and help build the India and Bharat you have envisioned," Sood said.
The programme also saw the launch of the university's profile video and the second edition of 'Avdharnakosh', its conceptual dictionary.
The university said the dictionary initiative seeks to support Hindi-medium students by providing accessible academic terminology and resources in Hindi, thereby strengthening their engagement with higher education.
Later, while welcoming the students, said the orientation marked the beginning of an academic journey centred on critical thinking, creativity, interdisciplinary learning and responsible citizenship.
"Real education does not lie in acquiring degrees alone. Degrees are just pieces of paper if your conduct and behaviour are not educated; then that education is of no value to you, your parents or society. Therefore, become wise, become a good human being, and contribute meaningfully to society," she said.
The orientation programme also introduced students and parents to undergraduate programmes offered across AUD's four campuses.
The Kashmere Gate campus offers programmes including Economics, English and History, while the Karampura campus has programmes in Global Studies, Sustainable Urbanism, and Law and Politics.
The Lodhi Road campus offers Integrated Teacher Education Programmes, while the Qutab Institutional Area campus has expanded its undergraduate offerings to include Museology, Culture and Heritage Management and Visual Arts.
The university said the programmes reflect the principles of multidisciplinary education, skill development and flexible learning pathways envisaged under the National Education Policy, 2020.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.