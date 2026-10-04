Ambedkar University revises guidelines for PhD scholars receiving fellowship

New Delhi: The Ambedkar University Delhi has revised its guidelines for full-time PhD scholars receiving fellowships, superseding an office order issued on July 31 that had triggered a protest by students.
The university's July 31 notification had introduced attendance requirements for full-time PhD scholars receiving fellowships, which had led to concerns among research scholars over restrictions on their academic and research-related activities.
The university administration has now said that the notification has been superseded by the revised office order issued on September 30, which provides greater flexibility while requiring scholars to attend coursework and seminars and maintain academic engagement and research progress.
Attendance records will be maintained by the research supervisor and programme coordinator and verified by the dean of the concerned school. The research supervisor will also be responsible for ensuring satisfactory academic engagement and progress of the scholar's research work under the overall guidance of the dean, the administration said.
The guidelines are "purely academic in nature" and in line with UGC regulations and practices followed by other central and state universities, it said, adding that the objective was to strengthen the research ecosystem and ensure participation of research scholars in academic and research activities.
The clarification comes amid a week-long protest at the university by students associated with AISA on the attendance issue, campus restrictions, access to facilities and other demands.
The situation had escalated late Friday night after protesters alleged that security personnel restricted the entry of food and water and that a student who collapsed around 3 am faced delays in medical evacuation. The university, however, said its medical team was continuously monitoring the health of protesting students and providing necessary medical assistance.
AISA had also alleged that students were subsequently denied access to the campus, affecting those attending classes and examinations. The university said the library, laboratories and certain other blocks had been closed for maintenance and safety purposes and that students had been informed in advance.
The administration said the indefinite sit-in was being held without prior permission and that a designated space had been provided for peaceful protests. It also alleged that some protesting students had manhandled security guards, a matter which it said had been brought to the notice of Delhi Police.
AISA has demanded removal of the physical barriers, restoration of what it describes as campus democracy, accountability over the alleged obstruction of emergency medical access and unrestricted entry for all registered students.
In its latest statement, the university appealed to students and other stakeholders against spreading misinformation and said it remained open to dialogue and clarification.
"Many students and their guardians have placed their hope, future and career in this University," the administration said, urging all stakeholders to avoid creating panic or tarnishing the institution's image through misleading information.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.