Ambedkar University Admissions: Special drive in September for vacant UG, PG seats

New Delhi: Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi will conduct a walk-in special admission drive next month to fill vacant seats in select undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the university announced.
The drive will be held on September 1 for SC and ST candidates across all UG and PG programmes, followed by admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes for candidates of all categories on September 2 and undergraduate (UG) programmes on September 3.
According to a statement issued by the university, students who did not appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can also apply, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, CUET candidates will be given preference in the merit and admission process.
For candidates who did not take CUET, merit will be prepared on the basis of marks or grades obtained in the last qualifying examination -- class 12 for UG programmes and an undergraduate degree for PG courses, it said.
Candidates who participated in earlier admission rounds but did not take admission will be given first priority, subject to eligibility and availability of seats. They will, however, have to participate in the special drive and complete the fee payment process within the stipulated time.
Applicants will have to register and submit their applications between 9 am and 1 pm on the respective day and be physically present on the university campus.
The merit list will be announced by 4.30 pm on the same day, after which shortlisted candidates will have to complete their fee payment and other admission formalities immediately.
The university has advised applicants to carry self-attested documents, including CUET scorecards, photographs, identity and address proof, academic certificates and mark sheets, as well as applicable reservation certificates.
Applications with incomplete documents or missing information will not be considered.
Candidates can check programme-wise eligibility, available seats and other admission details on the official website of the university.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.