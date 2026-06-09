Ambedkar Knowledge Centre to come up in Hyderabad for students

Hyderabad: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Knowledge Centre, to be constructed in the heart of Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 110 crore, will be developed as a knowledge hub where thousands of students and unemployed youth can access academic resources, technology-enabled learning and career support.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday visited the sites for the centre to be built near Lower Tank Bund and the SC Hostel to be built at Nimboli Adda in Kachiguda at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Knowledge Centre will be constructed with a cellar, a ground floor, and 10 additional floors.
The centre with study circles, digital libraries, and conference halls will serve as a premier platform for spreading knowledge.
A robust technological ecosystem will be provided to stream these activities digitally to remote areas. Seminars featuring global intellectuals will also be organised here.
The centre will be built at the site where Ambedkar Bhavan is present. The Deputy Chief Minister said that Rs 5 crore has already been released to completely demolish the old existing structure.
He described the Knowledge Centre not just as a building, but as a continuous educational platform to uplift the knowledge of millions. Children of daily wage labourers, farming families, and middle-class small traders often face massive financial burdens for accommodation when they come to Hyderabad for competitive exam coaching. Keeping their family financial situations in mind, the government made this decision with foresight.
Apart from issuing job notifications, the government will use this Knowledge Centre to provide free coaching facilities across the state to ensure unemployed youths successfully secure jobs. He explained that lessons delivered by top lecturers from this main centre in Hyderabad will be directly accessible via an online digital system, interlinking all the Ambedkar Knowledge Centres to be built in all constituencies.
He mentioned that building a three-story hostel at Nimboli Adda has been a long-cherished dream of the Dalit and underprivileged communities.
Bhatti Vikramarka stated that financial and administrative approvals for both buildings have already been sanctioned. He emphasised that these buildings are not merely physical structures but modern temples that will help thousands of students enhance their knowledge.
He clarified that the strong resolve of the “People's Government” is to permanently eliminate the coaching struggles faced by the unemployed youth in the state.
He asserted that the government is working with a firm resolve towards building a welfare state in Telangana.
Accompanied by Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and other public representatives, the Deputy Chief Minister conducted field inspections of the sites for both buildings.
The Deputy CM said that the construction of these buildings would greatly benefit everyone in the state seeking knowledge. The state government cleared and approved the finances immediately after the proposals were submitted.
He said that after the formation of the government, they had declared Dr B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centre would be constructed in every Assembly constituency. These centres will enable students from poor, backward, marginalised, and middle-class families to prepare locally without having to move to Hyderabad for coaching.
In the future, a system will be established within their respective Assembly constituencies. While the best lecturers will deliver lessons from the main centre, students can receive coaching online from their own locations through an interconnected network.
The Deputy Chief Minister announced that the Nimboli Adda Hostel in Kachiguda, which has sheltered countless poor students since the days of the undivided state and shaped them into high-ranking officials, will be completely modernised.
This hostel will be renamed Babu Jagjivan Ram Knowledge Centre.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.