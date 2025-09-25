Amazon, TCS top H-1B approvals in first half of 2025

Amazon has emerged as the top recipient of H-1B visa approvals in the first half of 2025, according to the latest data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The e-commerce giant secured 10,044 approvals by June 30, 2025, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with 5,505 approvals, as per a report by The Times of India.

Tech giants Microsoft, Meta, and Apple ranked third, fourth, and fifth with 5,189, 5,123, and 4,202 H-1B visas, respectively. These companies heavily rely on the H-1B program to hire skilled professionals for specialized roles in engineering, research, and development.

Top H-1B sponsoring companies

Amazon Com Services LLC: 10,044 approvals

Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 5,505 approvals

Microsoft Corporation: 5,189 approvals

Meta Platforms: 5,123 approvals

Apple Inc: 4,202 approvals

Google Inc: 4,181 approvals

H-1B visa fee

Last week, Donald Trump announced a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, a move expected to significantly impact the US tech sector, which relies heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

India remains the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas, accounting for 71 per cent of approvals last year, while China trailed at 11.7 per cent.