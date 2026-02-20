Amaravati to host UN Computing Centre of Excellence for AI

"In addition, government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Real Time Governance Society, is setting up a state-level AI Sandbox with Calibo. This secure environment will help design smarter, faster, and more efficient public services that respond better to citizens' needs. Calibo's founder, Raj Vattikuti, was born in Andhra Pradesh, and it is a matter of pride that one of our own is bringing world-class expertise to strengthen our talent and public services," Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu added.

(IANS)