Amaravati to host India’s first AI University

The Andhra Pradesh government has grasped the importance of AI and has been making proactive moves in this area.

According to a report in Gulte, the proposed first AI University in India is expected to begin operations in Amaravati from February 19, following the work the Andhra Pradesh government had initiated in 2025.

The government is reportedly collaborating with Nvidia for this mega project, which will likely be a pilot initiative, aimed at strengthening AI education across South India, as well as the whole country. The idea is said to have emerged after Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh met with Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang last year and held discussions regarding the establishment of the university.