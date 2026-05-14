Amaravati set to become skill and healthcare hub, says minister

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said Amaravati is set to evolve into both a Skill Capital and Health Capital, with medical colleges, allied health sciences, nursing, pharmacology, dental, engineering, and management institutions driving integrated growth.

Addressing the gathering after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Bolineni Medical College and Skill Development University programme in Nidamaru, Guntur district, on Wednesday, he emphasised that coordinated healthcare systems—where doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and allied staff work together—deliver better patient outcomes.

Drawing parallels with the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic in the United States, he noted that Amaravati could become a global medical tourism hub, offering world-class treatment at 70–80% lower costs than in the West.

National Security Advisory Board member and AP Government advisor on aerospace and defense Satish Reddy, also speaking at the programme, praised Naidu’s foresight in launching a Quantum Mission and attracting aerospace and defense industries to the state.

He revealed plans to develop fifth-generation fighter aircraft technology in AP with Union Defence Ministry support.

Satish Reddy commended KIMS Hospital’s innovations in AI-based medical devices, stressing the importance of domestic manufacturing to reduce dependence on imports and create employment opportunities.

KIMS Chairman Bolineni Bhaskar Rao told the gathering that Amaravati’s farmers—who gave 33,000 acres of land for the capital—would be honoured by naming hospital blocks after them.

He said their sacrifice would remain etched in history and praised the Chief Minister’s vision of building Amaravati into a capital city of global standards.