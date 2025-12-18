Amaravati Academy to train 5,000 students in quantum technologies

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has set an ambitious target to train 5,000 students and young professionals every year in cutting-edge quantum technologies as part of its long-term vision to position the State as a national and global hub for deep-tech innovation.

Speaking at the 5th Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Secretary (IT, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and RTGS) Bhaskar Katamneni said the training programmes will be rolled out through the Amaravati Quantum Academy, with a clear roadmap extending up to 2030. Engineering students, researchers, and young professionals will be the primary beneficiaries of this large-scale capacity-building initiative.