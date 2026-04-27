AM Jain College holds 72nd graduation day, 537 students receive degrees

CHENNAI: AM Jain College awarded degrees to 537 students from the 2023–24 batch at its 72nd graduation day for the aided stream, covering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across arts, commerce, science and management.

V Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director of IIT Madras, attended as chief guest and presented certificates to the graduating students.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the need to connect academic knowledge with real-world applications, citing examples ranging from advanced science to indigenous products. He also urged graduates to support local innovation, promote Made in India initiative and Viksit Bharat, and contribute to community development, particularly by encouraging access to education in rural areas.

College officials said the batch recorded a placement rate of over 90%. The programmes included courses such as BA Economics, BCom, BSc disciplines, and postgraduate degrees in economics, commerce, chemistry, mathematics and physics.