Always place national and social interests above all: Rajasthan Governor to students

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday said legal education is directly connected to society and should be used for the welfare of the needy, victims and underprivileged sections.
Bagde addressed a convocation ceremony at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University here, urging students to always place national and social interests above all.
Recalling B R Ambedkar, the governor said legal education should instil the idea that one is "Indian first", above caste, class or community.
He said Ambedkar, as independent India's first law minister, played a key role in ensuring equality and rights for deprived sections through legislation.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Ambedkar was not only a legal expert but also an economist, writer and scholar of many subjects. He added that the government has taken steps to replace colonial-era laws to ensure justice for citizens.
Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said legal education will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.