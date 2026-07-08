NCERT releases nearly all revised textbooks up to Class 9; rest due in August

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released almost all revised textbooks up to Class 9 under the new curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with only Part 2 of the Class 9 Social Science textbook and Mathematics textbook yet to be published.



According to officials at NCERT, these remaining books are expected to be released in August, before they are required for classroom teaching in the second semester.

"As a follow-up to the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has developed new textbooks in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The new textbooks for Grades 1 to 8 have been developed and are available in both print and digital formats," NCERT said in an advisory.



It added that the new textbooks for Class 9 are under development and will be available for use from the 2026-27 academic session. The draft syllabi for Class 9 have already been uploaded on the NCERT website for feedback.