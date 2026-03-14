Allies support delinking women’s reservation bill though not consulted

NEW DELHI: Even as the Union government has reportedly initiated consultations with some of the main Opposition parties to explore the possibility of decoupling the implementation of women’s reservation from the delimitation exercise, key NDA allies such as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JD (U) have indicated that they were not formally consulted on the issue.

However, leaders of both parties said they remain firmly in favour of providing 33% reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, irrespective of the procedural debate surrounding delimitation. The parties support greater representation for women in legislatures, said sources.

The move relates to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies passed by Parliament in 2023.

According to the law, women’s reservation will be implemented only after the first census conducted following the Act’s commencement and the subsequent delimitation. The next delimitation exercise is expected to take place after the 2027 census, when constituencies will be redrawn based on updated population data. If the proposal to implement the law even before the delimitation exercise actually materialises, another amendment to the Constitution will be required.

While there is a growing political debate over the timeline for implementing the quota, reports suggested that the government had informally sounded out Opposition parties on the possibility of delinking the reservation from the delimitation process so that the provision could be implemented earlier. Speaking to this paper, a senior TDP leader said the government has not reached out to the party on such a proposal, though the party is on board with the idea.

While several southern states have expressed concerns that delimitation will reduce their political representation, the TDP leader said that 33% reservation will not alter the distribution of parliamentary seats.

While Congress sources said the party is keen on wider consultation with stakeholders and other parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, said the party has long advocated political empowerment of women and believes the quota should be implemented without waiting for the delimitation exercise.

Reservation for women to continue for 15 yrs, per law

According to the law, the quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies will continue for 15 years, and Parliament can later extend the benefit period. While there is a quota within quota for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women, the opposition had demanded that the benefit be also extended to OBCs. There have been several efforts to pass the Bill in Parliament since 1996.

This story has been written by Preetha Nair of The New Indian Express.