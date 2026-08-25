Alleged police excess on ABVP cadres protesting KPSC scam draws fierce backlash from BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS): BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists arrested during protests over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He sought a judicial enquiry into the alleged assault on the ABVP activists.
Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters Jagannatha Bhavan in Bengaluru, Ravi accused the Karnataka government of using force against ABVP activists who were protesting against corruption and demanding a fair investigation into the alleged KPSC irregularities.
“The government has treated the ABVP activists protesting against injustice and corruption in an inhuman manner. Those arrested should be released immediately, and a judicial enquiry should be conducted into the alleged assault,” he said.
Ravi also questioned the government over the alleged disappearance of IAS officer Gnanendra Kumar, who is reportedly being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
He also criticised Home Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging that he had been giving different statements on the officer’s whereabouts while speaking on several other issues.
Ravi, responding to questions on the alleged conversion of park land, said it was a “tragedy” that the government was seeking to undermine the very purpose for which parks were created.
“Gomal lands have been depleted and lakes have been depleted. Now the government has set its sights on parks,” Ravi alleged.
Ravi said Bengaluru lacked the capacity to create parks on the scale of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, which were developed decades ago, and alleged that the government was also failing to preserve the parks that already exist.
“It is a tragedy that parks and playgrounds will not remain safe because of the greed of the real estate mafia,” Ravi said.
On the issue of electoral rolls, Ravi said the names of genuine voters should not be deleted, while those of ineligible or illegal voters should not be included.
He cautioned against using Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) to regularise the status of ineligible voters.
“Genuine voters must not be left out of the electoral rolls, and illegal voters must not be included. The government should not use PRCs as a means to regularise illegal voters,” Ravi said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.