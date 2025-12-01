Allegations over PG medical evaluation malpractice push Kaloji varsity V-C to resign

WARANGAL: Amid allegations of serious irregularities in the conduct of PG medical examinations, evaluation of papers and the appointment of in-charges, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Nanda Kumar Reddy resigned from his post on Friday night, November 28, reports U Mahesh of The New Indian Express.

When contacted by TNIE, Nanda Kumar confirmed that he had put in his papers. “Yes. I have submitted my resignation letter to the government,” he said.

“I resigned because of the allegations levelled over revaluation of PG examination papers and also due to charges made against the university authorities. I am disturbed by the government’s attitude towards malpractices. The government did not respond properly to the situation. It didn’t even seek my version. Hence, I have submitted my resignation. The government has already forwarded it to the Governor,” he added.

Responding to a query on recruiting university staff without issuing any notification, Nanda Kumar dismissed it as “a false allegation that was aimed at targeting me”.

The university allegedly “showed favour” to students of a private medical college during the revaluation process, resulting in four students being declared passed. The allegation circulated widely on social media, though the university has not released its own explanation.

A fact-finding committee of the university had also flagged serious irregularities in recent PG medical examinations after a female student alleged that her answer script had been tampered with. This allegation formed part of the wider scrutiny that the VC said was mishandled by the government.

According to the VC, the student’s paper was opened during revaluation and, once the decoding process revealed her identity, she was called for clarification. During the interaction, she said she had a long-standing dispute with an assistant professor at a private medical college in Narketpally, where she studied three years ago.

She said the professor had been removed from the college following complaints of harassment from students. Since his removal, she alleged, he had been stalking her and sending messages. She suspected that he could have used his connections to “sabotage” her PG answer script by getting evaluators to mark several answers with an ‘X’.

Despite scoring fairly on the first seven questions, three theory questions were left unevaluated with ‘X’ marks, raising doubts about deliberate tampering. “When we reopened the paper for revaluation, all three answers were found to be correct,” the VC said.

“I personally called the evaluators and instructed them to award marks if the answers were valid. After proper evaluation, she secured the qualifying marks.”

The state government has now confirmed that the resignation has been formally accepted by the Governor, who serves as the chancellor of the university.

Officials said the chief minister ordered firm action after the findings, and the VC was called in by senior bureaucrats before he stepped down. Appointed on March 18, 2025, he served just over eight months and says he is ready to face any investigation.