Allahabad University students secure 293 UGC-NET, JRF qualifications

As many as 293 students of the University of Allahabad have qualified in the UGC-NET and Junior Research Fellowship examinations held in June 2026, according to the university alumni association.

Of the 293 successful candidates, 62 qualified for JRF, 203 for UGC-NET and 28 secured eligibility for PhD admissions. The figures include both current research scholars and former students of the university.

The Department of Education recorded the highest number of successful candidates, with 66 students qualifying. Nine secured JRF, 35 qualified for NET and 22 obtained eligibility for PhD admissions.

Hindi followed with 49 successful candidates, including 16 JRF and 33 NET qualifiers. In Sanskrit, 34 students qualified, including four for JRF and 30 for NET.

Other departments also recorded significant results. Medieval and Modern History had 20 successful candidates, while Psychology and Geography had 18 each. Political Science recorded 15 qualifiers, followed by Philosophy with 13 and Defence and Strategic Studies with 12.

Students from several other disciplines also qualified, including Ancient History, Music and Performing Arts, Journalism and Mass Communication, Visual Arts, Economics, Computer Science, Physical Education, Food Technology, Law, Physics and Management.

The university's Journalism and Mass Communication programme had six successful candidates, while five each qualified from Visual Arts, Economics, Computer Science and Physical Education.

The results come shortly after the university's Education Department reported nine JRF qualifiers and 19 NET qualifiers from the department alone. Six residents of the Diamond Jubilee Hostel also secured JRF, with 25 hostel residents qualifying for NET.