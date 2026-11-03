Allahabad University shifts classes online on November 4 and 5, reason not specified

The University of Allahabad has announced that teaching activities across all its departments and centres will be conducted online on November 4 and 5, 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the university's Registrar on November 2, faculty members have been instructed to conduct their classes online on both days, following the prescribed timetable.

"It is hereby notified that teaching in all the Departments and Centres of the University shall be conducted in online mode on November 04 and 05, 2026," the notification stated.

The university has not specified the reason for the decision to temporarily shift classes online.

The notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, has been circulated to all deans, heads of departments, directors and coordinators, along with other university officials.

Students are expected to attend their scheduled classes online during these two days. However, the notification does not provide additional instructions regarding the online platforms to be used or any changes to other academic activities.

The university has also not announced any extension of the online teaching arrangement beyond November 5.

Students are advised to remain in contact with their respective departments for class-related instructions and further updates.

For official announcements, students can visit the university's website, allduniv.ac.in.