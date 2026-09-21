Allahabad High Court steps in over caste harassment plea by law scholar at NLU Prayagraj

The petitioners had alleged that the university authorities failed to act on the complaint submitted by petitioner no. 2 to the Vice-Chancellor, despite repeated reminders and further complaints. The complaint, as reproduced in the High Court order, alleged that stricter evaluation of answer sheets was linked to the student's caste and referred to remarks allegedly made by Dr Sharma concerning caste and reservation. The student sought independent review or re-evaluation of the Constitutional Law-II and other answer scripts by an impartial evaluator, subject to university rules, while requesting confidentiality over the complaint due to apprehensions of retaliation and adverse consequences in the academic environment.