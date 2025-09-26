Allahabad High Court postpones UPPSC mains, orders revised prelims merit list

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, September 25, ordered the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to postpone its mains examination and re-draw the merit list of the preliminary exam before proceeding further.

The directive came after petitions challenged the treatment of reserved category candidates in the preliminary results, as per a report by LiveLaw.

Issue with unreserved category placements

The petitions were filed by candidates who had applied for 609 posts, including Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical), District Horticulture Officer, Food Processing Officer, and Senior Technical Assistant in various departments.

The main issue raised was that Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates who scored higher than general category candidates were considered only under the reserved category, and were not placed in the unreserved category, which is open to all candidates. Petitioners also argued that UPPSC did not follow the 1:15 ratio of candidates qualifying for the mains, with only 7,358 shortlisted against 609 vacancies.