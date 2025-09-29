Allahabad HC urges anti-caste content in school textbooks, challenges NCERT narrative

The Allahabad High Court has issued an order recommending that school textbooks include content on the dangers of caste prejudice, a move that has drawn attention to the national textbook body, which has been criticised for portraying the caste system in a positive light.

Earlier this month, on September 16, Justice Vinod Diwakar suggested that textbooks should sensitise students about caste and social inequality, stressing the need for awareness alongside legal measures, as reported by The Telegraph.

The case arose from a petition seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings in a 2023 case involving illegal liquor transportation from Haryana to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh. When the police intercepted two vehicles, their FIR mentioned the castes of the accused. The court directed authorities to refrain from citing caste in such reports.

Court highlights gaps in anti-caste measures

In its order, the court noted that while government policies such as affirmative action address overt discrimination, they fall short of tackling subtle, everyday exclusion in schools, workplaces, and villages.

“The law can punish overt acts of discrimination, but it does little to address the subtle everyday forms of exclusion still prevalent in institutions, schools, workplaces and villages. There is no nationwide awareness programme specially targeted at caste prejudice, like campaigns on cleanliness and gender equality,” the order stated.

It further emphasised the role of education in promoting equality.

“To minimise caste discrimination, the government needs sustained programmes alongside laws, a national campaign promoting social harmony and caste equality. School curriculum modules should teach children about equality, dignity and the dangers of caste prejudice,” it added.

NCERT textbooks under scrutiny

The order comes as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) prepares new textbooks for all grades. Last year, textbooks for Classes III and VI were introduced, and this year, books for Classes IV, V, VII, and VIII are being released, with some already available.

The social science textbook for Class VII, Exploring Society India and Beyond, has drawn criticism for defending the caste system. It describes caste as flexible in early periods and contributing to societal stability. The book explains that Indian society historically had a two-tier system of jati linked to occupation and varna, a hierarchical order rooted in Vedic texts, comprising Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras.

A passage states, “There is historical evidence, both in texts and inscriptions, that in the early period individuals and communities changed their professional occupations if circumstances demanded. For instance, a long drought or some natural calamity could force a community of farmers to migrate to a city and take up other occupations, or some Brahmins would turn to trade or even military activities. This complex system structured Indian society, organised its activities, including economic ones, and therefore gave it some stability.”

It also adds, “There is a broad agreement that the system was significantly different (more flexible, in particular) in earlier periods and became more rigid with the passage of time, in particular during the British rule in India.”

Academics call for stronger anti-caste emphasis

Hansaraj Suman, faculty at a Delhi University college and chairman of the Forum of Academics for Social Justice, criticised the NCERT for failing to address caste as an unequal system.

“Instead of defending caste, the NCERT should have given materials about the life and legacy of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Periyar, and their struggles. The students should know how Ambedkar faced discrimination by his upper caste peers and teachers in school. This will make children understand the unequal caste system and the relevance of affirmative policies like reservation,” Suman said, speaking to The Telegraph.