UP RO-ARO Recruitment 2023: Allahabad HC stays further joining amid reservation dispute

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed further joining of successful candidates under the RO-ARO Recruitment Examination 2023 in Uttar Pradesh amid a dispute over implementation of reservation in the selection process.
A Lucknow bench comprising justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla fixed the next hearing in the matter for May 12 while passing the order on a special appeal filed by Vivek Yadav and others.
The appellants challenged a February 1 order of a single-judge bench that had refused to grant interim relief on their petition.
Appearing for the appellants, advocate Alok Mishra argued that the petitioners belonged to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and had secured marks in the preliminary examination higher than at least 25 general category candidates who were selected for the mains examination.
Despite scoring higher marks, the appellants were declared unsuccessful in the preliminary test, he submitted before the court.
Opposing the plea, the state government and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission informed the court that most successful candidates under the recruitment process had already been appointed.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.