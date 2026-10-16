Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged dummy school admissions by November 2

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations that students preparing for competitive examinations were shown as enrolled in a school without their knowledge, while attending coaching classes elsewhere.
Justice Siddharth Nandan has asked the state government to examine the functioning of Heera Public School in Phadgudia village, Azamgarh, and a coaching academy allegedly operating under the same management. The inquiry will also examine the institutions’ alleged links with Shahana International School in Jaunpur.
The court has directed the concerned government authority to submit an inquiry report, along with a personal affidavit, by November 2. The principal and manager of the institution have also been asked to appear at the next hearing.
In its October 7 order, the court observed that the material before it suggested that students preparing for competitive examinations might be receiving residential coaching at one institution while being registered at another school without their knowledge.
The court described the suspected arrangement as “apparently a fraud in the educational system”. The allegations are yet to be established through the inquiry.
How did the case reach the High Court?
The matter arose from a writ petition filed by Abu Huzaifa against the Uttar Pradesh government and other respondents. Huzaifa challenged records showing him as a Class 11 student at Shahana International School in Jaunpur under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) system.
His counsel told the court that Huzaifa had never been a student at the school. In a rejoinder affidavit, the petitioner said he had neither applied for admission nor attended classes or paid fees there.
He also questioned the CBSE registration record relied upon by the respondents, arguing that it did not contain an admission application, fee receipt, identity card, attendance record or his signature.
The petitioner further stated that he had been staying at a hostel in Phadgudia and appearing for assessments at another institution from July 5, 2025, to March 2026.
According to his submission, Shahana International School had recorded his admission date as August 12, 2025, even though he was already attending assessments and paying fees at the other institution. He cited this discrepancy as part of his challenge to the admission records.
What is a dummy school?
The term “dummy school” is commonly used for an arrangement in which a student is formally enrolled in a school but spends most of the academic year attending coaching classes for competitive examinations instead of regular school lessons.
Students may pursue coaching for examinations such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), while remaining registered with a school to meet board examination requirements.
The practice raises questions about compliance with school attendance rules and the responsibility of institutions to maintain accurate enrolment records. In the present case, the allegation is more specific: the petitioner claims that his name appeared in a school's records despite his having no knowledge of, or participation in, the admission.
The High Court's inquiry will examine whether students were being registered without their knowledge and whether the school and coaching academy were involved in such an arrangement. The court has not made a final finding against the institutions.
What has the court ordered?
The state government must investigate the functioning of Heera Public School and the associated coaching academy, examine their management and report on their alleged connection with Shahana International School in Jaunpur.
The concerned authority must file the inquiry report and a personal affidavit by November 2. The principal and manager have also been directed to remain present when the case is heard next.
The inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the disputed enrolment and determine whether the records and practices of the institutions complied with the applicable requirements.
The matter is scheduled to return to the High Court on November 2, when the state government's findings are due.