Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged dummy school admissions by November 2

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations that students preparing for competitive examinations were shown as enrolled in a school without their knowledge, while attending coaching classes elsewhere.

Justice Siddharth Nandan has asked the state government to examine the functioning of Heera Public School in Phadgudia village, Azamgarh, and a coaching academy allegedly operating under the same management. The inquiry will also examine the institutions’ alleged links with Shahana International School in Jaunpur.

The court has directed the concerned government authority to submit an inquiry report, along with a personal affidavit, by November 2. The principal and manager of the institution have also been asked to appear at the next hearing.

In its October 7 order, the court observed that the material before it suggested that students preparing for competitive examinations might be receiving residential coaching at one institution while being registered at another school without their knowledge.

The court described the suspected arrangement as “apparently a fraud in the educational system”. The allegations are yet to be established through the inquiry.